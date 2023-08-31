Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red Explains Decision to Only Develop One Expansion

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has addressed the decision to develop only one expansion for the game, stating that it was based on “technological” factors rather than sales figures or the game’s troubled launch. In an investor Q&A session, CD Projekt executive Michał Nowakowski clarified that the move from the company’s own RedEngine to Unreal Engine was the core reason behind this decision.

Nowakowski emphasized that the expansion, called Phantom Liberty, will be the final work on the RedEngine for the foreseeable future. CD Projekt Red is currently focused on transitioning to the widely-used Unreal Engine, developed by Epic Games. This technological shift prompted the decision to limit the number of expansions for Cyberpunk 2077.

Phantom Liberty, scheduled for release on September 26th, will introduce new weapons, cyberware, clothing, a skill tree, an additional city district, story quests, vehicle combat, and an increased level cap. CD Projekt Red has also announced plans for a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, although no release date has been set.

In addition to the Cyberpunk series, CD Projekt Red is actively working on a fourth major game in The Witcher franchise. The team currently consists of 260 staff members, with more expected to join as the development of Phantom Liberty progresses.

