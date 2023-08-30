CD Projekt Explains Decision to Release Only One Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has revealed why the game will only receive one expansion. The company clarified its decision during a recent earnings call, stating that the choice was primarily driven by a technological factor.

According to SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s decision to release only one expansion is not tied to sales figures or player satisfaction. Rather, the company explained that it is a technological decision. Nowakowski stated, “This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know, we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

CD Projekt has also recently announced a partnership with Epic Games, which involves collaborating on Unreal Engine projects. This agreement, along with the fact that CD Projekt is currently working on the next mainline Witcher game, influenced the decision to focus on the development of a single expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

The upcoming expansion, called Phantom Liberty, promises to introduce significant changes to the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077. It will overhaul core systems and provide new features such as vehicle combat. Additionally, some of the new features introduced in Phantom Liberty will be added to the base game through Update 2.0, which will be available on current-generation consoles and PC.

After the release of Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt’s attention will shift to Project Orion, the next Cyberpunk game, which will be developed at CD Projekt Red North America, a new US-based studio. Furthermore, the company has revealed that a large portion of the team working on the expansion will transition to the development of the next mainline Witcher game.

Sources:

CD Projekt: Videogames Chronicle

Cyberpunk 2077: Videogames Chronicle

Michał Nowakowski: Videogames Chronicle

Epic Games: Videogames Chronicle

Update 2.0: Videogames Chronicle

Project Orion: Videogames Chronicle

CD Projekt Red North America: Videogames Chronicle