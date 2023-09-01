Changes Coming to Cyberpunk 2077’s Police System with Phantom Liberty Update

CD Projekt Red has announced that the upcoming Phantom Liberty update for Cyberpunk 2077 will bring significant changes to the game’s police system. These changes will be made to the base game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, and will not require the purchase of the expansion.

The current police system in Cyberpunk 2077 only responds to players who commit major crimes, with a wanted level that gradually increases as the player escapes. However, the upcoming update, referred to as Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, will introduce a more responsive and challenging police system.

The new system will punish criminal activity more effectively, with the addition of Max Tac mini-bosses that players will encounter when they reach the maximum heat level. The Night City Police Department will no longer accept bribes or surrenders, making the player’s escape more difficult.

To enhance immersion and realism, CD Projekt Red has designed the system to provide clear cues to the player when they are no longer being pursued by the police. Non-playable characters (NPCs) will naturally and intuitively leave the scene, allowing the player to lose them by either running away on foot or driving away.

The Phantom Liberty update, scheduled for release on September 26, will also introduce new story content and gameplay changes to Cyberpunk 2077. This includes vehicular combat, a cyberpsychosis feature inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and a reference to The Witcher. However, it is worth noting that these additions may increase the game’s PC requirements.

These changes aim to improve the overall experience of Cyberpunk 2077 and provide a more realistic and engaging gameplay element. Players can look forward to a more challenging and immersive police system in the upcoming update.

