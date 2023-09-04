CD Projekt Red Confirms Free and Paid Features Coming to Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has announced the upcoming features that will be available to players of Cyberpunk 2077. The studio has confirmed that certain features will be free for all players, while others will be part of the game’s paid expansion called Phantom Liberty.

Phantom Liberty, set to be released on September 26, is expected to revolutionize the gameplay experience of Cyberpunk 2077. According to CD Projekt Red, all the core main systems of the game have been completely overhauled or updated in a major way. The expansion will introduce a new district called Dogtown, a brand-new storyline, new characters, quests, boss fights, and more. Additionally, players can expect vehicle missions, airdrops, and an all-new Relic skill tree with abilities. The level cap will also be increased to 60, allowing players to further develop their characters.

On the other hand, Update 2.0 will bring some of the new features from Phantom Liberty to the base game. This free update will include redesigned skill trees and perks, revamped cyberware and a new capacity system, vehicle combat and car chases, improved combat AI, a new police system, UI and UX improvements, changes to loot, items, and crafting, and new radio stations.

CD Projekt Red’s decision to only release a single expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 was due to a technological reason. The studio recently switched to Unreal Engine development and entered into a 15-year partnership with Epic, which focuses on Unreal Engine projects. As a result, the company’s proprietary REDengine, which powered their previous Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077, is being replaced.

Players can look forward to these exciting new features as CD Projekt Red continues to enhance the Cyberpunk 2077 experience for all players.

