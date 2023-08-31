CD Projekt Red Shifting Resources from Cyberpunk 2077 to The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red, the renowned Polish video game developer, has announced plans to shift a significant portion of its Cyberpunk 2077 team to work on The Witcher 4, known as Polaris. This decision comes after the launch of the Phantom Liberty Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which is scheduled for September.

During a recent earnings call, CD Projekt’s president and CEO, Adam Kiciński, revealed that the company is gradually redirecting more resources to the development of the next installment in The Witcher series. This shift will receive a major boost once the main development on the Phantom Liberty Expansion is completed. Currently, there are around 250 developers working on Polaris, with additional members dedicated to the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

Kiciński clarified that after the release of Phantom Liberty, a substantial portion of the team will be transferred to work on Polaris. However, some members will continue to support ongoing projects like Orion or Hadar. It is worth noting that CD Projekt Red will also provide continued support for Phantom Liberty for some time.

According to CD Projekt Red’s development breakdown, it is expected that most of the developers who worked on Phantom Liberty will eventually transition to Polaris. The official numbers will be revealed in the third-quarter financial update on November 28.

The company is simultaneously parting ways with certain team members as part of a gradual process that will conclude in Q1 of next year. Orion, the full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and Hadar, a new IP developed by CD Projekt Red, are also mentioned as ongoing projects. However, these games are still several years away, with Polaris or Sirius (a Witcher game developed by The Molasses Flood) expected to release first, potentially in 2025.

The Phantom Liberty Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, set to launch on September 26, will introduce a wealth of new story content and gameplay changes. These additions include vehicular combat, a cyberpsychosis feature inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and even a reference to The Witcher. However, these enhancements come with increased PC hardware requirements.

