The Central Bank of Egypt Forms Committees to Study Digital Currency Launch

Sep 2, 2023
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has announced the formation of work committees consisting of relevant ministries and national authorities to explore the possibility of launching a digital currency. In its financial stability report, the CBE highlighted its progress in studying this initiative and its collaboration with various international institutions.

The primary objective behind the CBE’s proposed digital currency is to provide a safe and stable alternative to existing cryptocurrencies, which come with a range of risks. Additionally, the CBE aims to regulate and prevent the trading of cryptocurrencies that are not under its supervision.

Alongside the digital currency project, the CBE is also actively working on the implementation of the “Know Your Customer” (KYC) project. This initiative will enable customers to create an electronic financial identity and verify their data electronically. With this digital identity, individuals will have the convenience of opening a bank account online without the need to physically visit a branch.

In another effort to enhance financial services, the CBE is developing the digital savings and lending project. This venture will empower customers to borrow and save through their mobile phone wallets. The project will utilize a secure channel based on customers’ credit behavior. The CBE has already issued regulations for this service and is collaborating with iScore to finalize the technical aspects.

By embracing digital solutions, the CBE strives to modernize and expand access to financial services for the Egyptian population. These initiatives aim to promote financial inclusion, improve efficiency, and ensure the stability of Egypt’s financial system.

– Central Bank of Egypt

