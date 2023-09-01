Casio’s New Privia Digital Pianos: Small Yet Mighty

Casio Computer Company, known for its wide range of consumer electronic products, including keyboards, has introduced its new lineup of Privia digital pianos. These compact and lightweight pianos pack a powerful punch, replicating the sound and feel of a grand piano.

The new Privia pianos feature a Tri-Sensor 88-note scaled hammer-action keyboard, providing an authentic playing experience. Combined with Casio’s proprietary “AiR” (Acoustic and intelligent Resonator) technology, derived from their top-of-the-line Celviano Grand Hybrid pianos, these instruments convincingly emulate the sound of a larger piano.

One notable improvement in the new Privia line is the increased memory, which is more than three times the previous generation. This allows for a more natural tone and enhanced detail and dynamics.

Casio’s Privia pianos have come a long way since the launch of their first electronic musical instrument in 1980. The company’s dedication to developing electronic musical instruments was fueled by Toshio Kashio, a founding member of the company and an aspiring musician. His own journey in learning to play the piano inspired the development of high-quality, user-friendly, and affordable instruments.

The flagship model of the Privia lineup, the PX-S7000, has received recognition with two NY Product Design Awards. Its slim design, spruce key sides, and ebony-and-ivory key-tops create an authentic piano experience. The piano is available in three finishes: black, white, and Harmonious Mustard, adding a touch of retro charm to any interior.

The PX-S7000 also offers modern features such as a touch ring for scrolling and directional input, Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music, and compatibility with the Casio Music Space app for interactive lessons and control over settings. It is also portable and can run for up to four hours on AA batteries.

Casio’s new Privia digital pianos combine cutting-edge technology with a compact design, making them a great choice for both aspiring musicians and those looking to add a touch of elegance to their living space.

Source: Casio Computer Co., Ltd.