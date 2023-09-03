Casio Explores NFTs and the Metaverse with New Trademark Application

Electronics manufacturing firm Casio has made a move to explore new digital opportunities by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Japan-based company has its sights set on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for use in the metaverse.

The trademark application, discovered by USPTO licensed attorney Mike Kondoudis, reveals Casio’s plans to launch a range of digital products in the metaverse. This includes virtual clothing, watches, NFT-backed media, robots with AI, and stores for virtual goods.

Casio aims to roll out NFT watches, personal digital assistants, animation packages, clothing, and fashion accessories for avatars in the digital world. The company also hinted at offering non-downloadable audio, music, images, and video for digital and augmented reality experiences.

In addition, Casio plans to provide retail and wholesale services for downloadable digital goods, with each item authenticated by an NFT. This includes computer programs, application software, and digital files.

By entering the world of NFTs and the metaverse, Casio hopes to offer users an immersive and interactive experience with Web3 technologies. The company’s filing also explores ways to personalize experiences in digital spaces, providing new avenues for customer interaction.

While the launch date for Casio’s digital collectibles is unclear, industry analysts anticipate a rollout in 2024.

It’s worth noting that other watchmaking firms such as Hublot, Rolex, and Timex have also filed Web3 trademark applications with the USPTO. These brands have not only made filings but have also forged partnerships to release timepieces linked with NFTs. Additionally, fashion brands like Nike, Hermes, Burberry, and Adidas are vying for prominence in the wearables space for avatars in the digital world.

In conclusion, Casio’s move into NFTs and the metaverse signifies the company’s commitment to exploring new digital frontiers. The trademark application outlines its plans to offer a range of digital products and services, enhancing the user experience in the digital world.

Sources:

– Mike Kondoudis on Twitter, August 28, 2023.