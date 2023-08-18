Apple Likely to Increase Price of iPhone 15, but Discounts May Soften the Blow

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is highly likely to increase the price of the upcoming iPhone 15. The base model is expected to start at $799 in the US. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to be even more expensive than their predecessors. The starting prices for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were $999 and $1,099, respectively. Apple is expected to hike the price of the iPhone 15 Pro by $100 and the Pro Max by $200.

This pricing strategy may seem risky, especially since global smartphone shipments are projected to drop by 6 percent this year, according to Counterpoint Research. The decline in shipments is attributed to a weakening Chinese economy and lackluster demand in the US. Despite these challenges, Apple is in a better position to weather the storm than its Android competitors. Many iPhone users prefer to stay within Apple’s ecosystem, which gives the company an advantage.

Counterpoint Research’s North American director, Jeff Fieldhack, notes that there has been a record decline in phone upgrades this year. However, the launch of the iPhone 15 presents an opportunity for carriers to attract high-value customers. To entice buyers, US carriers are expected to offer aggressive promotional deals and discounts. This could potentially offset the price increase and make the iPhone 15 more attractive to consumers.

The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to come with several changes, including thinner bezels, a titanium frame, the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip, and improved lenses. These enhancements likely contribute to the higher price tag. Additionally, increasing the base storage capacity could help alleviate the impact of the price rise.

While Apple has a loyal user base and the support of carrier deals, it may still face challenges due to changing consumer spending habits. Demand for the iPhone 15 is expected to take a hit. In response, Apple has reportedly adjusted its manufacturing plans. The company now plans to produce 77 million iPhone 15 units this year, down from the previously planned 83 million.

Overall, Apple’s decision to raise the price of the iPhone 15 may be a calculated risk. Discounts and promotional deals from carriers could help mitigate the impact, but market conditions and consumer demand remain uncertain.