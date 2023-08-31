Carl Pei: From OnePlus to Nothing

Carl Pei, also known as Pei Yu, is a well-known figure in the smartphone industry. Born on September 11, 1989, in China, Pei later moved to the United States and then to Sweden, where he spent his childhood and formative years. After studying at the Stockholm School of Economics, Pei dropped out in 2011 to pursue a career in the Chinese smartphone industry.

Pei’s journey in the tech world began when he joined Nokia for a brief three-month stint in 2010. During his university days, he also created a fan website dedicated to Meizu, which caught the attention of the company’s Hong Kong branch. This led to an opportunity to work in Meizu’s marketing team in 2011. Pei later joined Oppo as an international markets manager, working closely with Pete Lau, who would become his partner in creating OnePlus.

In December 2013, Pei and Lau co-founded OnePlus in Shenzhen, Guangdong. The company gained immense popularity with its first device, the OnePlus One, which exceeded its initial sales target of 50,000 units and sold close to a million devices in 2014. OnePlus soon became known as a “flagship killer,” offering high-quality smartphones at affordable prices.

Pei played a crucial role in the design and marketing of OnePlus devices. Under his leadership, OnePlus released successful models such as the OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T. The company expanded its market reach and continued to gain popularity with each new smartphone release.

However, in October 2020, Pei left OnePlus to embark on a new venture. Just three months after departing from OnePlus, he announced the founding of Nothing, a smartphone and mobile tech company based in London. Nothing’s mission is to break down barriers between people and technology.

Since its establishment in January 2021, Nothing has attracted significant investment from notable figures in the tech industry, including Tony Fadell, Kevin Lin, and Steve Huffman. The company’s first product, the Nothing Ear (1), was introduced by Pei in July 2021 and garnered attention for its unique design.

Continuing its journey, Nothing unveiled the Nothing Phone (1) on March 23, 2022. The phone received acclaim for its innovative aesthetics, attractive glyph system, and value for money. Although it had some shortcomings in battery life and camera quality, software updates addressed these issues. Nothing further announced the release of the Nothing Ear (2) in March 2022 and the Nothing Phone (2) in July of the same year.

In conclusion, Carl Pei’s entrepreneurial journey spans from his co-founding of OnePlus to his current venture, Nothing. Known for his contributions to the design and marketing of smartphones, Pei continues to make waves in the industry with his innovative products and mission to redefine the relationship between people and technology.

