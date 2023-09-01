Treat Headache At Home: Herbal Ayurvedic Tea Recipe

Suffering from frequent headaches can be debilitating, but finding relief without relying on medication can be a challenge. However, a herbal ayurvedic tea recipe shared by expert Dr. Dixa Bhavasar Savaliya might be the solution you’ve been looking for. This tea is not an instant cure for headaches, but regular consumption of it can help reduce the frequency of such health issues.

This herbal tea is effective for headaches caused by various factors such as hangovers, fever, high blood pressure, caffeine addiction, insomnia, stress, migraines, diabetes, bloating, food cravings, hormonal imbalances, and more. It is a natural way to boost immunity and improve overall health.

Ingredients for Herbal Tea:

1 crushed cardamom (elaichi)

1 tablespoon of coriander seeds

300 ml of water

4-5 mint leaves

Half a teaspoon of carom seeds (ajwain)

How to Make Herbal Tea for Headaches:

1. Bring the water to a boil in a pan.

2. Add the crushed cardamom, coriander seeds, mint leaves, and carom seeds to the boiling water.

3. Allow the mixture to simmer for at least 3 minutes to extract the nutrients from the ingredients.

4. Turn off the flame and strain the tea into a cup.

5. Drink the tea on an empty stomach in the morning for better health and symptom relief.

The benefits of the key ingredients include:

– Cardamom: Cardamom helps relieve headaches and is beneficial for managing blood pressure and migraines. It also provides antioxidants, which are beneficial for hair and skin.

– Carom Seeds: Carom seeds aid in weight loss, relieve bloating and indigestion, boost immunity against cold and cough, and can help manage diabetes and asthma.

– Mint Leaves: Mint leaves are helpful for managing caffeine addiction, acidity, insomnia, migraines, and high cholesterol. They promote oral health and overall well-being.

– Coriander Seeds: Coriander seeds can help maintain hormonal balance, improve metabolism, manage headaches, and regulate the thyroid. They are particularly beneficial for those with PCOS and hormonal imbalances.

By incorporating this herbal ayurvedic tea into your daily routine, you can potentially reduce the frequency of headaches and improve your overall health naturally.

Sources:

– Dr. Dixa Bhavasar Savaliya, Ayurvedic expert

– HerZindagi