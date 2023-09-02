Carbonbase Introduces the Global Climate Registry to Address the Gap in Carbon Credits in Asia

Carbonbase, in collaboration with the HBAR Foundation and ImpactX, has recently launched the Global Climate Registry (GCR), a digital native carbon registry in the Asia-Pacific region. This comes at a time when the region accounts for more than half of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. Despite this, there has been a noticeable absence of a localized carbon registry.

The GCR aims to fill this gap by providing a digital platform that allows project developers, auditors, and buyers to efficiently register, verify, and procure high-integrity carbon credits. Powered by the Hedera Hashgraph network, the GCR offers a cost-effective, transparent, and accessible solution for carbon-reducing projects to obtain verified credits. This is particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized developers seeking recognition and corporate buyers aiming for enhanced data reporting and information.

The collaboration between Carbonbase, the HBAR Foundation, and ImpactX brings together their expertise to create a next-generation carbon market infrastructure. The GCR will accelerate the process of digitizing the measurement, reporting, and verification (dMRV) in the carbon credit market, boosting transparency, credit integrity, and driving market growth.

By adopting the standards and methodology research of the IEEE’s Committee on Standards for Measurement and Verification of Reduction of Greenhouse Gases for Climate Action Projects and Solutions, the GCR sets new MRV standards for carbon credits, reshaping the market. This will encourage greater business, industry, and government involvement and advance collective action against climate change.

The launch of the GCR represents a significant milestone in the intersection of climate change, digital green finance, and blockchain technology. It aims to catalyze a surge in carbon-reducing projects and high-quality carbon credits, offering a seamless journey for both project developers and carbon credit purchasers.

With the Global Climate Registry, Carbonbase and its partners are paving the way for a future where the balance sheet of our planet lives on a public ledger, enabling digital MRV, streamlining project enablement, and improving carbon credit management. This new era of transparency, trust, and impact will contribute to the global fight against climate change.

