CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Mega Man X DiVE Offline Announced for PC and Mobile Release

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 19, 2023
Mega Man X DiVE Offline Announced for PC and Mobile Release

Capcom has recently revealed that Mega Man X DiVE, the popular action-platformer for mobile devices, will be receiving an “offline” version. The game is set to launch on August 31st for both PC and mobile platforms. At the same time, the online version of the game will be discontinued.

Although there is no confirmation of a Switch release at this time, prior datamining of the game’s client revealed references to Nintendo’s hybrid system. Fans of the series remain hopeful for a future announcement regarding a Nintendo Switch version.

The offline version of Mega Man X DiVE will offer more than 900 stages and over 100 playable characters. However, certain online features such as co-op, battle mode, and collaborative content from Capcom’s other series will not be included in this release.

Capcom has provided further details about the game’s storyline and gameplay mechanics. In Mega Man X DiVE Offline, players will embark on a journey through the Mega Man X universe to investigate a glitch in the game data of the Deep Log. They will control beloved characters like X, Zero, Axl, Alia, Vile, and more to defeat Mavericks and restore order to the cyberspace. Players can collect rewards, customize characters, and equip them with various weapons, armor, chips, and cards.

The game offers different modes for players to enjoy, including Story Mode where they can progress through stages and level up characters and weapons. Additionally, Event Mode provides extra story and sub-story stages based on previous Mega Man games, while Challenge Mode offers difficult missions and time trials.

Pre-orders for Mega Man X DiVE Offline are now available on Steam for $29.99.

Have you been anticipating the release of Mega Man X DiVE Offline on the Switch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

10 Tips for a Healthy Diet

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Introducing the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe: A More Practical and Powerful Sports Car

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

SpaceX Upgrades Starship Rocket Prototype for Test Flight

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Role of Telecommunications in Driving Energy Enterprise ICT Investment

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Future of Environmental Monitoring: How LIDAR Sensors are Transforming Telecommunication Networks

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

10 Tips for a Healthy Diet

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Growing Importance of Cybersecurity Insurance in the Age of Digital Transformation

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments