Canyon Launches New Endurace Line with CFR and CF SLX Models

Canyon has introduced new additions to its Endurace line with three top-end CFR models and five CF SLX models. These updates come after Canyon revamped the entry-level CF and AL aluminium bikes in January 2022. The CFR models are considered to be the highest category bikes in Canyon’s lineup, featuring higher grades of carbon fibre and manufacturing techniques that result in excellent stiffness-to-weight ratio. The CFR frames are approximately 100 grams lighter than the CF SLX frames.

The Endurace line is designed to provide comfort and endurance for riders on long-distance rides. The new models come with a range of updates, including a top tube frame storage compartment, increased tyre clearance, new aerodynamic features, and revised geometry. The top-end CFR models will be available with build kits featuring Dura-Ace, SRAM Red, or Campagnolo Super Record groupsets, along with DT Swiss ERC 1100 or Campagnolo Boras wheels.

The CF SLX models offer a choice of SRAM Force, SRAM Rival, Shimano Ultegra, or Shimano 105 groupsets. Every bike is equipped with a power meter, except for the CFR Super Record option that currently does not have a power meter option for the Campagnolo groupset.

The Endurace bikes retain the S15 VCLS 2.0 comfort seatpost, which provides around 20mm of flex for added suspension. Tyre clearances have been increased from 32 to 35mm, allowing riders to fit gravel tyres for light off-road use. The bikes also feature Canyon’s “sport geometry,” offering a more upright position for increased comfort.

One notable feature of the new models is the integrated top tube storage compartment, called the LOAD top tube storage system. It opens up to reveal a tool roll with essential roadside repair tools. The new Endurace bikes also come with the adjustable CP0018 cockpit, providing riders with customizable width and height options.

According to Canyon, the updated Endurace models offer adjustability, versatility, integration, aerodynamics, and comfort. The brand claims that the new models save seven watts over the previous model at 45kph.