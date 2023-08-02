Canon Unveils MS-500: An Ultra-Sensitive Security Camera

Canon has introduced the MS-500, a groundbreaking security camera with impressive capabilities. This model features one of the most sensitive non-infrared cameras ever developed, thanks to its high-resolution 1-inch SPAD (Single-photon avalanche diode) sensor with 3.2 megapixels.

The MS-500’s exceptional sensor allows for clear color shooting in extremely low light conditions, as low as 0.001 lux, which is less than a clear moonless sky. The camera uses Canon’s B4 mount, supporting their broadcast zoom lenses. With a price tag of over $25,000 for the body alone, this camera is specifically designed for use in areas with high-security levels, such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders.

Canon claims that when combined with their ultra-telephoto broadcast lenses, the MS-500 can capture clear color videos of subjects located several miles away, even at night. Additionally, it employs special picture profiles to reduce noise caused by atmospheric disturbances over long distances.

The standout feature of the MS-500 is its SPAD sensor, which holds promise for future consumer and professional imaging. This sensor utilizes a technology called photo counting, which keeps track of light particles entering each pixel. By magnifying the particles one million times and converting them into a digital signal, the camera can count every single photon, effectively eliminating the introduction of any noise. Canon emphasizes that this is a significant advantage of SPAD sensors.

Although the price range of the MS-500 may not be affordable for everyone, its cutting-edge technology has implications beyond security applications. The development of this camera showcases Canon’s commitment to innovation and the potential for future advancements in imaging technology.