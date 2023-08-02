Canon Unveils MS-500: A Highly Sensitive Security Camera

Canon has recently announced the launch of the MS-500, a unique security camera that boasts exceptional sensitivity, even without the use of infrared technology. This cutting-edge model features the highest-resolution 1-inch SPAD (Single-photon avalanche diode) sensor to date, with 3.2 megapixels. Equipped with an interchangeable lens mount, the MS-500 enables clear color shooting in extremely low light conditions, as low as 0.001 lux, which is even darker than a moonless sky.

The MS-500 utilizes Canon’s B4 mount, making it compatible with the company’s broadcast zoom lenses. For the body alone, the price comes in at over $25,000. Canon has specifically designed this camera for usage in areas with remarkably high-security levels, including seaports, national borders, and public infrastructure facilities. The company claims that when combined with their ultra-telephoto broadcast lenses, the camera can capture clear color videos from several miles away, even during nighttime.

In addition, the MS-500 incorporates special picture profiles that effectively reduce noise caused by atmospheric disturbances over long distances. However, the main feature worth noting is the SPAD sensor. This sensor employs a technology called photo counting, which tracks the entry of light particles into each pixel, magnifies them a million times, and converts them into a digital signal. By counting every single photon, the SPAD sensor eliminates any introduction of noise, making it a significant advantage.

Although the MS-500 is a high-priced security camera, its SPAD sensor holds immense promise for future advancements in consumer and professional imaging. The ability to accurately capture and process low-light conditions without sacrificing image quality speaks to the potential of this technology in a wider range of applications.