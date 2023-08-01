The World’s First Ultra-High-Sensitivity Interchangeable-Lens Camera with SPAD Sensor

The Canon MS-500, the world’s first ultra-high-sensitivity interchangeable-lens camera equipped with a Type 1 Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) image sensor, is set to hit the market. This camera combines cutting-edge technologies to deliver unmatched low-light vision capabilities.

The 3.2-megapixel SPAD sensor surpasses previous SPAD sensors in resolution and utilizes the industry-standard B4 bayonet lens mount, allowing users to use the camera with Canon’s extensive range of broadcast lenses. Canon highlights the need for high-precision monitoring systems in areas with high-security levels such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders. The MS-500 achieves this with its ultra-high-sensitivity SPAD sensor, providing a minimum subject illumination of 0.001 lux.

The real power of the MS-500 lies in its ability to combine low light sensitivity, resolution, and telephoto capability with Canon’s broadcast lenses. This combination makes it possible to capture clear color videos of subjects at a distance of several miles, even in complete darkness.

The SPAD sensor in the MS-500 differs from traditional CMOS sensors used in photography. SPAD sensors measure each individual light particle that reaches every pixel of an image sensor, enabling the camera to count photons and achieve remarkable low-light performance. This technology allows for the detection of even the smallest amounts of light without introducing additional noise during signal readout.

Acknowledging the challenges of shooting in low-light conditions and at a distance, Canon has implemented various features in the MS-500. The camera includes the “CrispImg2” Custom Picture preset mode, enhancing visibility by reducing noise and atmospheric turbulence. Canon has also added Haze Compensation and Smart Shade Control features to minimize the effects of haze, mist, and to optimize contrast and brightness.

Additionally, users have the option to create their own custom picture profiles to adjust and save image quality settings according to different shooting environments. This flexibility enables high-visibility video shooting at any time of day or night.

While the technical capabilities of the Canon MS-500 are impressive, it comes at a price. The camera is expected to be available in September 2023 and will be priced at $25,200.