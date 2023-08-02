Canon Warns Customers to Manually Delete Wi-Fi Settings Before Selling or Discarding Printers

Printer manufacturer Canon has issued a warning to its customers, stating that sensitive Wi-Fi settings are not automatically deleted during resets. As a result, customers are advised to manually delete these settings before selling, discarding, or getting their printers repaired to prevent unauthorized access. Canon officials explained that the usual initialization process does not delete sensitive information stored in the memories of inkjet printers, including home and office/large format printers.

Most of Canon’s printers are capable of connecting to Wi-Fi networks, requiring users to input various information such as the SSID name, password, Wi-Fi network type, IP address, MAC address, and network profile. While it may seem logical to assume that performing a factory reset would remove these settings, Canon’s advisory clarified that this is not always the case.

If this information is exposed, malicious actors could potentially gain unauthorized access to the network hosting a Canon printer. To prevent this from happening, Canon users are instructed to reset all settings, enable the wireless LAN, and perform another reset of all settings. For Canon printers without a dedicated reset function, users should reset the LAN settings, enable the wireless LAN, and reset the LAN settings again.

Canon has identified nearly 200 printer models that are impacted by this issue. The list of affected printers can be found on their website. Customers are urged to follow the instructions provided by Canon to ensure the protection of their sensitive Wi-Fi settings.