Canon Announces World’s First Ultra-High-Sensitivity Interchangeable-Lens SPAD Sensor Camera

Canon has officially announced the MS-500, the world’s first ultra-high-sensitivity interchangeable-lens SPAD sensor camera. The MS-500 was initially shown at NAB 2023 as a development project.

The MS-500 is not only the world’s first ultra-high-sensitivity camera equipped with a SPAD sensor, but it also features the world’s highest pixel count on its 1″ Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor of 3.2 megapixels. With this large pixel number achieved by minimizing pixel pitches to approx. 6.39 μm, the MS-500 can capture Full HD high-resolution color images with a small sensor.

A SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) sensor works differently from a CMOS sensor. It uses photon counting technology to count the light particles (photons) that enter a pixel. When photons are converted to an electric charge, they are amplified and extracted as digital signals, making it possible to detect even small amounts of light. This allows the SPAD sensor to detect light more accurately with less noise compared to CMOS sensors.

The MS-500 was primarily designed for use in surveillance applications in areas with extremely high-security levels, such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders. It can also be adapted to work on wildlife shoots and other specialist projects. The camera uses an industry-standard B4 bayonet lens mount, which means it can natively use a wide array of 2/3-inch broadcast lenses.

The MS-500 camera features infrared shooting in Night Mode, where the SPAD sensor’s filter switches to an infrared transmission filter, increasing the amount of infrared light that reaches the sensor. With the camera’s Auto White Balance feature, the typical red image shot in infrared is automatically color-corrected with natural colors. The camera also includes custom picture functions to improve visibility, including noise and haze reduction.

The MS-500 is equipped with various inputs and outputs, including a remote control interface, 3G SDI, Genlock, DC In, Service Port, and LAN. It is scheduled to be available in September 2023 for $25,200 USD.