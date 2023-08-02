CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Canon Announces World’s First Ultra-High-Sensitivity Interchangeable-Lens SPAD Sensor Camera

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
Canon Announces World’s First Ultra-High-Sensitivity Interchangeable-Lens SPAD Sensor Camera

Canon has officially announced the MS-500, the world’s first ultra-high-sensitivity interchangeable-lens SPAD sensor camera. The MS-500 was initially shown at NAB 2023 as a development project.

The MS-500 is not only the world’s first ultra-high-sensitivity camera equipped with a SPAD sensor, but it also features the world’s highest pixel count on its 1″ Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor of 3.2 megapixels. With this large pixel number achieved by minimizing pixel pitches to approx. 6.39 μm, the MS-500 can capture Full HD high-resolution color images with a small sensor.

A SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) sensor works differently from a CMOS sensor. It uses photon counting technology to count the light particles (photons) that enter a pixel. When photons are converted to an electric charge, they are amplified and extracted as digital signals, making it possible to detect even small amounts of light. This allows the SPAD sensor to detect light more accurately with less noise compared to CMOS sensors.

The MS-500 was primarily designed for use in surveillance applications in areas with extremely high-security levels, such as seaports, public infrastructure facilities, and national borders. It can also be adapted to work on wildlife shoots and other specialist projects. The camera uses an industry-standard B4 bayonet lens mount, which means it can natively use a wide array of 2/3-inch broadcast lenses.

The MS-500 camera features infrared shooting in Night Mode, where the SPAD sensor’s filter switches to an infrared transmission filter, increasing the amount of infrared light that reaches the sensor. With the camera’s Auto White Balance feature, the typical red image shot in infrared is automatically color-corrected with natural colors. The camera also includes custom picture functions to improve visibility, including noise and haze reduction.

The MS-500 is equipped with various inputs and outputs, including a remote control interface, 3G SDI, Genlock, DC In, Service Port, and LAN. It is scheduled to be available in September 2023 for $25,200 USD.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Self-Driving Cars: Revolutionizing Transportation with AI

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Cloud Security Breaches: Solvo Launches SecurityGenie

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google DeepMind Develops RT-2: A Language Model for Robotic Learning

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments