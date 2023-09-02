Cane Creek Helm MkII Air Fork: A Performance Powerhouse

The Cane Creek Helm MkII Air fork strikes the perfect balance between enduro and all-mountain performance. With updates and improvements over its predecessor, this fork maintains its position as a top-performing product. While it may not have the same visual presence as some of the larger OEM brands, such as Fox and RockShox, it’s the performance on the trail that truly matters.

One notable feature that sets Cane Creek apart from its competitors is that its products are hand-built by their suspension technicians at their North Carolina facility. This ensures the highest level of quality and attention to detail.

The Helm MkII Air fork is equipped with externally adjustable high- and low-speed compression damping, as well as low-speed rebound damping. The damper features a sealed cartridge with valves and shims, utilizing an expandable bladder to handle oil displacement. This design enhances the sensitivity and responsiveness of the fork.

The air spring of the Helm MkII Air fork has also seen several updates. Cane Creek’s Double Air spring incorporates a negative chamber that can be manually equalized with the positive chamber. This allows for fine-tuning of the negative pressure, resulting in improved initial travel suppleness.

Setting up the Helm MkII Air fork requires a bit more effort compared to other forks, as you need to manually equalize the negative chamber. However, once properly set up, the performance of this fork shines on the trail.

The chassis of the Helm MkII Air fork features Cane Creek’s unique D-Loc thru-axle, which enhances stiffness by preventing rotation in the lowers. Available in both 27.5in and 29in versions, with different offset options, this fork offers versatility to suit various bike setups.

In terms of performance, the Cane Creek Helm MkII Air fork delivers exceptional responsiveness and plushness on the trail. Whether tackling high-speed bike park trails or technical off-piste sections, this fork consistently performs at a high level.

Sources:

– Original Article: Pinkbike.com

– Cane Creek Helm MkII Air