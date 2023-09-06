From Gamer to Racer: How Video Games Can Lead to Real-World Success

In a surprising turn of events, gaming has shown that it can translate into real-world success, particularly in the realm of racing. Jann Mardenborough, a British teenager at the time, became one of the winners of Nissan’s GT Academy in 2011, a program designed to transform gamers into professional racing drivers. Mardenborough’s journey from couch potato to cornering king has been filled with ups and downs, including racing at Le Mans and being involved in a fatal accident. Now, his story is being celebrated in a new Hollywood film called “Gran Turismo,” directed by Neill Blomkamp.

This film sheds light on the GT Academy and its impact on aspiring racers like Mardenborough. While the idea of on-screen skills leading to real-world success may raise some skeptics’ eyebrows, Nissan insists that it’s a real phenomenon. Sacha Fenestraz and Luca Ghiotto, both members of Nissan’s electric Formula E Team, attribute their honed skills in dexterity, concentration, and stress management to their extensive experience playing driving games.

These testimonies demonstrate the circular logic of the argument: where once computer simulations were a means for amateurs to imitate professionals, now simulation work is an essential aspect of a racing team’s training regimen. Prior to hitting the physical track, teams use simulators to perfect their cars digitally. Skills developed through gaming, such as focus and reaction times, overlap with those required in racing.

Nissan’s research also supports the close correlation between gaming and career success. Of the 1,000 surveyed individuals who regularly use video games, one in ten are already employed in a field related to their hobby, with 20 percent indicating that gaming has influenced their career choices. Additionally, more than half of the respondents believe that gamers can develop skills more effectively than non-gamers, with rapid decision-making, cognitive reaction, and logic being key attributes.

Besides career benefits, gaming also contributes to mental well-being and relaxation. Over half of the survey participants claimed that gaming helps them unwind, and a significant portion enjoys the feeling of creativity it fosters.

In conclusion, the narrative is shifting from gaming being a mere pastime to it being a potential pathway to career success. Whether in fields like writing, art, coding, design, or even motorsport, gaming has opened up new possibilities. The skills acquired through gaming can be applied to various aspects of life, making it a valuable and worthwhile pursuit.

