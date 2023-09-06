Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro Could Revive Brand in Chinese Market, but International Success Remains a Challenge

Huawei Technologies is experiencing a resurgence in the Chinese smartphone market with the release of its latest flagship device, the Mate 60 Pro. Priced at 6,999 yuan (US$958), the Mate 60 Pro has attracted a significant number of Chinese consumers to Huawei stores, signaling a potential revival for the company. However, analysts believe that Huawei’s chances of competing with Apple and Samsung on a global scale are slim.

One of the major challenges facing Huawei is the lack of popular apps such as Google Maps on its devices, which limits its appeal in international markets. Currently, the Mate 60 Pro is only available for presale in China, and there is no information on whether it will be sold in overseas markets. While the device may reshape the top smartphone brand rankings in China, it poses less of a threat to Apple due to their different target markets.

The Mate 60 Pro is seen as a potential savior for Huawei, whose consumer business has suffered significantly since being denied access to advanced semiconductors in 2020. To mitigate the impact of US sanctions, Huawei divested its budget phone operation Honor and experienced a decline in its national distribution network. Despite this, the Mate 60 Pro has witnessed a surge in sales both online and offline.

Analysts predict that the Mate 60 Pro could help Huawei regain its position as one of the top four smartphone brands in China, but it will face challenges due to the loss of offline sales channels in third- and fourth-tier cities. Research firm Counterpoint estimates that shipments of the Mate 60 Series in the first four months after launch could reach 4 million units. Semiconductor intelligence firm TechInsights has also estimated sales of over 6 million units by the end of the year.

However, questions remain about the stability of Huawei’s chip supply, and it is uncertain whether the Mate 60 Pro will be able to achieve the same level of sales as competing devices, such as Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15. Experts predict that Huawei will represent only about 12 to 14 percent of the total handsets sold in China in 2023.

Sources: TechInsights, Counterpoint, IDC