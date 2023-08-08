Using AI to Find the Perfect Running Shoes

Running shoes play a crucial role for runners, and finding the right fit and comfort is essential. While there are many options available, choosing the right shoe can be a challenge. Fleet Feet, a national chain of specialty running stores, has introduced a new and improved shoe-fitting software that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers find the perfect pair of running shoes.

Fleet Feet’s AI-powered software allows store employees to compare the dimensions of a customer’s feet with millions of others, along with the inventory of available shoe designs, to identify the best-fitting options. The software doesn’t replace the expertise of the employees, but rather provides them with a starting point based on data analysis. It helps consumers understand the data and provides expert assessments that generic stores may lack.

The process begins with a 3D scan of both feet, which collects precise measurements in four areas, including foot length, arch height, toe width, and heel room. The scanner also considers how a person stands and carries their weight. This detailed information helps identify individual foot characteristics and any discrepancies between the feet.

The AI software then compares the scan data to the store’s shoe inventory and other foot scans in the system. Each shoe is graded based on how well its measurements align with the customer’s foot dimensions. Color-coded graphics indicate how well each shoe fits in specific areas.

The software’s recent improvements have made it consumer-facing, allowing customers to benefit from the AI assistance. The ultimate goal is to integrate the software into Fleet Feet’s website, making it easier to find accurately fitting shoes online.

Customers receive specific starting shoe sizes to try on, considering varying sizes among different brands and models. With the help of the AI recommendations, customers can find shoes that meet their training needs and preferences. Whether it’s a cushioned shoe for long-distance runs or a lightweight option for speed, the software helps narrow down the choices.

By utilizing AI, Fleet Feet aims to enhance the shoe-fitting process and make it more efficient for both customers and employees. Thanks to this technology, finding the perfect running shoes becomes more accessible and personalized.