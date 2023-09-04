The Journey of The Monkeys Aotearoa: From Advertising to Creativity Beyond

After nearly two years of being in business, The Monkeys Aotearoa CEO Justin Mowday and CCO Damon Stapleton reflect on their journey so far, their proudest work, and the future goals and ambitions of the agency.

Since its launch, The Monkeys Aotearoa has experienced tremendous growth, expanding from a team of two to 72 people. They have been successful in winning clients and projects, creating diverse and innovative work. Beyond traditional advertising, the agency now assists Boards and Exec Teams in defining and executing their Purpose, developing growth strategies, and implementing marketing transformation initiatives.

Being owned by Accenture has been a significant advantage for The Monkeys Aotearoa. The agency has access to a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and resources that sets them apart from other communication companies. With access to Accenture’s global case studies and the ability to tap into their vast network of professionals, The Monkeys Aotearoa can combine global insights with a local cultural lens.

Attracting and retaining top agency talent is a priority for The Monkeys Aotearoa. They have created a culture that embraces diversity and inspires their people to love what they do. The agency has specific programs to attract Māori and Pasifika talent, recognizing the value of fresh perspectives and creative talent from these communities. Through Accenture, they offer their employees various up-skilling opportunities in areas such as AI, sustainability, and the intersection of technology and creativity.

The agency takes pride in their work that brings together technology and creativity. One notable campaign involved partnering with pop star BENEE and AUT neuroscientists to create a song, ‘Bagels,’ designed to ease anxiety. The song is now available as a free tool, with all streaming proceeds going to Youthline, and has surpassed 2 million streams.

Looking ahead, the agency’s goal over the next five years is not just to be successful but to push the boundaries of creativity. They strive to bring together human ingenuity, technology, and creative thinking to make a lasting impact. They aim to make creativity a bigger place and leave a lasting legacy in the industry.

