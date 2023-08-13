Welcome to Installer: Your Guide to the Best Stuff

Hi friends! Welcome to the first-ever edition of Installer. This new series aims to be your guide to the best and most interesting stuff in the world. Every week, I’ll bring together cool apps, videos, creators, and more all in one place.

Installer is a project that relies on your participation. While I’ll do my best to find great new things each week, I also want you to tag me in funny posts, send me hilarious memes, and email me links to the best stuff you come across on the web. Together, we can make Installer amazing every single week.

There are two ways to access Installer: visit theverge.com every Sunday morning or receive it in newsletter form every Saturday. Subscribers get a full day’s head start. And if you dislike email, don’t worry! There are alternative solutions.

Many RSS readers, such as Feedbin, Inoreader, and Feedly, allow you to receive newsletters directly in the app by providing you with an email address. Personally, I use Feedbin in Reeder on iOS and Feeder on Android for my newsletter reading.

Read-later apps, like Matter, Omnivore, and Readwise Reader, also offer email addresses for receiving newsletters. If you prefer a simple solution, you can create a separate email address solely for newsletters. Alternatively, you can use an old email address that you only use for this purpose.

Now onto formatting. Whenever you see bold text and a “(link),” it means you can try, read, download, or explore something related. I’ll provide direct links to as many things as possible. Additionally, I’ll include related stories and information throughout the article.

Let’s dive into the good stuff! This week, I’ve been testing the Kagi search engine, learning how to hack a card shuffler, getting into Supernatural boxing on the Meta Quest, watching Full Circle, and enjoying the Spy Valley podcast. I also have a new note-taking app to share, an animated show recommendation, and some tips for using my favorite new browser.

1. Callsheet: A super-fast iPhone and iPad app for looking up cast and crew in whatever you’re watching, with JustWatch integration.

2. Strange Planet on Apple TV Plus: Nathan Pyle’s beloved comic comes to life in this animated show, with elements of Rick and Morty, Bojack Horseman, and Ted Lasso.

3. Goodnotes 6.0: This cross-platform tool for handwritten notes introduces clever updates, including an AI tool that can learn your handwriting and write longhand for you.

4. Nerf Pro Stryfe X: Considered the best official blaster ever made, this Nerf blaster uses half-length darts and offers outrageous firepower.

5. The YouTube Effect: A documentary by Alex Winter exploring the story of YouTube and diving into the nuances of the platform.

6. Shortwave for Android: A promising email app that sorts and categorizes your inbox to improve productivity.

7. Netflix Game Controller: Netflix’s entry into the gaming industry, featuring their own game controller.

That’s all for this edition of Installer. I look forward to hearing your ideas, tips, and recommendations. Let me know what you want to know more about, share your awesome tricks, and suggest must-have apps. Email me at [email protected]. If you know someone who would enjoy Installer, forward it to them and encourage them to subscribe. Stay tuned for next week’s edition!