Expansive Worlds Launches Call of the Wild: The Angler on Consoles, Including Crossplay

Expansive Worlds, the game development studio, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of Call of the Wild: The Angler on PC by bringing the game to consoles. Players can now experience the immersive wilderness fishing simulation on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, with crossplay available across all platforms.

The announcement of the console launch was made in a developer diary video posted on August 30, 2023. This marks the first time that Expansive Worlds has created a cross-platform game. Call of the Wild: The Angler is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with the added benefit of being included in the Xbox Game Pass. One of the main priorities for the developers was ensuring that players could fish with their friends, regardless of the platform they play on.

The game offers various features and enhancements depending on the console. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can enjoy the game at 60 frames per second (FPS) and have the option to choose between Quality Mode for improved visuals or Performance Mode for smoother gameplay. However, PS4 and Xbox One players will be locked at 30 FPS and will not have access to these modes. Nevertheless, crossplay functionality allows players on different consoles to play together.

In a review by Shacknews, The Angler was praised for its immersive and relaxing gameplay experience. With the game now available on consoles, players can look forward to future updates from the Call of the Wild universe and Expansive Worlds.

