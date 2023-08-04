Call of Duty Implements Real-Time Cheater Notifications in Warzone Season Five

Call of Duty has made an important update to its Ricochet cheating system in the newly released Warzone Season Five. Now, if a problem player is removed from the game by Ricochet, the kill feed will immediately notify all players in the lobby.

The Ricochet system was first introduced in 2021 and has continually evolved with new features as it bans thousands of cheating accounts. It employs various measures to deter suspected cheaters, such as disarming weapons or rendering legitimate players invisible. It even includes decoy characters called Hallucinations, which are only visible to cheaters, effectively forcing them to self-identify.

The addition of real-time notifications alerts players in the lobby when a cheater is removed, making the gaming experience fairer and more transparent. This update aims to enhance the overall integrity of Call of Duty multiplayer matches.

The news was officially announced on Call of Duty’s Twitter account, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. This improvement in the Ricochet system demonstrates the game’s commitment to combating cheaters and maintaining a level playing field for all players.

Moreover, Warzone Season Five introduces exciting new content, including maps, weapons, and playable operators. Notably, popular rappers Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage will be featured as operators, in celebration of hip-hop’s 50-year legacy. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to play as the iconic Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. It’s an update filled with engaging additions for players.

For more information on the latest Call of Duty updates and Season Five, please refer to the official Call of Duty blog post. Enjoy the improved gaming experience and stay tuned for further announcements!