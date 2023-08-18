CityLife

The Power of AI Models

David Vonderhaar Leaves Activision After 18 Years and 8 Call of Duty Games

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
David Vonderhaar, the studio design director at Treyarch, has announced his departure from Activision after a successful 18-year tenure. During his time at the company, Vonderhaar worked on eight Call of Duty games, making significant contributions to the popular franchise.

Vonderhaar made the announcement on his personal LinkedIn account, revealing that he has moved on to a new project at a different studio. Although he did not provide specific details about the project, he expressed his gratitude to his former coworkers at Treyarch and the passionate Call of Duty community.

Having been heavily involved in the development of the Black Ops series, Vonderhaar’s work has left an indelible mark on the franchise. The Black Ops series has been a staple of the Call of Duty lineup since its debut in 2010, with the most recent installment being Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, released in 2020.

While Vonderhaar moves on to his undisclosed project, the next Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, was recently unveiled by Activision and Sledgehammer Games. This upcoming release should not be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as it belongs to the rebooted Modern Warfare sub-series, which began in 2019.

David Vonderhaar’s departure marks the end of an era at Activision, but his contributions to the Call of Duty franchise will not be forgotten. Fans of the series will eagerly await updates on his new project and the future of the popular first-person shooter franchise.

