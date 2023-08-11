Activision’s Carry Forward Initiative for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision is implementing a unique approach with this year’s release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Instead of starting from scratch, players will have the opportunity to carry over almost all of their unlocked weapons and cosmetic items from Modern Warfare II. This Carry Forward initiative also applies to the free-to-play battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, and will incorporate Warzone Mobile when it is launched later this year.

Players can expect their unlocked operators, operator skins, bundles, weapons, attachments, and other rewards and cosmetic items to transfer from MW2 to MW3. Additionally, any progress made in leveling up guns in MW2 will be reflected in MW3. However, it is important to note that progress and unlocks in MW3 will not be replicated in MW2. The initiative only moves forward and does not have a Carry Back feature.

While the majority of items can be carried forward, there are a few exceptions. Cosmetics for vehicles that are not present in MW3 will not progress, and War Tracks, which are songs played in vehicles, will not carry over either. Some Tactical and Lethal equipment may also be unavailable in MW3, as they will be replaced with MW3-exclusive equipment.

The process of transferring weapons and cosmetics between games is seamless, requiring no additional steps from players. Activision will handle the transfer, provided players use the same account or profile for both games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is scheduled to be released on November 10th. More information about the game will be revealed at an upcoming event on August 17th. Fans are speculating that MW3 will feature an updated version of the controversial No Russian mission from the original Modern Warfare II, which was absent in last year’s rebooted version of MW2.