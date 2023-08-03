Notification System Targets Cheaters in Call of Duty Lobbies

In an effort to combat cheaters in online multiplayer Call of Duty lobbies, Activision has introduced a notification system that alerts players when a cheater has been removed from a game. This new feature is part of the season five update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Activision has been actively addressing the issue of cheating for quite some time. The company released its proprietary Ricochet anti-cheat system in 2021, which uses a kernel-level driver to identify and catch cheaters in the Call of Duty franchise.

The battle against cheaters in PC games is an ongoing cat-and-mouse game, with developers constantly trying to stay one step ahead. In addition to the notification system, Call of Duty has implemented measures such as making legitimate players invisible to cheaters, enabling an automatic god mode to counter cheaters, and cracking down on third-party hardware cheating devices.

Hardware devices like XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1 have become popular among cheaters as they allow mouse and keyboard users to enjoy the advantages of aim assist from a controller while using their preferred input method. Ubisoft has also taken steps to prevent the use of these third-party hardware devices in Rainbow Six Siege.

Aimbots and wallhacks are among the most prevalent types of cheats in recent years. Aimbots automatically lock onto opponents’ heads, while wallhacks expose the location of all players on the map. Developers continue to struggle with effectively dealing with these cheats.

While kernel-level anti-cheat systems have been the preferred method for monitoring PCs, cheat developers have found ways to bypass these systems. Microsoft’s Windows environment for PC gaming, being the most popular platform, has become a breeding ground for cheaters due to its openness.

Some game developers are resorting to lawsuits to combat cheat sellers. Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has taken legal action against the developers and sellers of cheating software for the game. However, the cheat industry remains profitable, with cheat developers offering monthly subscriptions and even premium undetectable versions of their cheats.

Despite the challenges, efforts are being made to address the cheating problem in online multiplayer games. The introduction of notification systems and collaboration between developers and anti-cheat companies are steps in the right direction. Ultimately, a combination of technological advancements and legal actions may be necessary to create a fair and secure gaming environment for all players.