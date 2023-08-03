Call of Duty Introduces New Anti-Cheat Measure in Latest Update

Call of Duty players now receive notifications when cheaters are removed from their lobbies, providing them with an improved gaming experience. This change was implemented with the release of the season five content expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, which occurred on August 2nd.

Developed by Infinity Ward, this new feature is part of their Ricochet initiative aimed at combating cheating in the game. The anti-cheat system, introduced in 2021, is powered by a dedicated team of professionals who are focused on maintaining fair play.

The system operates as a kernel-level driver on the PC versions of Modern Warfare II, Vanguard, and Warzone. It utilizes various methods to ensure fair gameplay, such as creating fake enemies to deceive cheaters and even confiscating their weapons.

The latest addition to the Ricochet strategy utilizes the kill feed, a component of the game’s heads-up display that tracks a player’s kills. Whenever a problem player is removed from the game by the #TeamRICOCHET anti-cheat system, the kill feed notifies the other players in the lobby. This transparent approach has been well-received by the community, who are eager to see cheaters held accountable.

The season five update also includes other exciting features. Players can enjoy a nostalgic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map, a new multiplayer arena mode, additional open world mode DMZ features for Warzone, and a new Core Multiplayer mode inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay in Modern Warfare II.

With the implementation of this new anti-cheat measure, Call of Duty players can now enjoy a more fair and enjoyable gaming experience.