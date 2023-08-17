Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Launch on November 10, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10, 2023, and will feature a new campaign and multiplayer mode. The game will include all 16 original maps from the 2009 version of Modern Warfare 2. This will be the first back-to-back direct sequel in the history of Call of Duty, with Sledgehammer Games in charge of development.

The new campaign will continue from the events of Modern Warfare II, featuring a more open-ended gameplay style. One exciting addition is the introduction of “Open Combat Missions,” which provide players with various choices on how to complete missions. Players can choose to use stealth techniques or employ loud explosions and reckless abandon.

On the multiplayer side, Modern Warfare III will bring back classic movement mechanics. Players will have the ability to perform slide canceling, and the mini map will indicate when an enemy is firing an unsuppressed weapon. All chosen perks will be available at the start of each match, and the core multiplayer health will be increased to 150.

In addition to new features, Modern Warfare III will also include familiar elements. Players will have access to all the weapons they earned in Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, and the game will feature reimagined maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.