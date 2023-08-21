Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Generates Massive Excitement Among Fans

Over the past few generations of gaming consoles, Call of Duty has emerged as one of the most popular gaming franchises. The Modern Warfare series, in particular, has gained a dedicated fan base due to its action-packed gameplay and memorable characters. As the release of CoD: Modern Warfare III approaches, fans’ excitement is at an all-time high.

The trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was released on YouTube following the Shadow Siege reveal event. In just two days, the trailer garnered millions of views, coming close to the viewer count of the 2019 installment, Modern Warfare. This surge in viewership can be attributed to the significant changes and innovations that the franchise is introducing in this new release.

The Shadow Siege event had players eagerly anticipating the reveal of Modern Warfare III’s storyline, and it did not disappoint. The subsequent trailer received a lot of attention, accumulating 29 million views within two days. Comparatively, the trailer for the 2019 Modern Warfare installment has reached 40 million views four years after its release. This stark difference in viewership numbers is indicative of the immense excitement surrounding Modern Warfare III, as it brings back beloved features from the original series.

Fans can look forward to familiar gameplay mechanics such as voting for maps, as well as the inclusion of multiplayer maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Activision is also reintroducing old gameplay elements like the covert sneaker move and core multiplayer health, paying homage to a period when Call of Duty fans spent hours immersed in multiplayer battles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III offers more than just nostalgia-inducing gameplay. The campaign promises an incredible story experience with the return of Price’s old enemy Makarov and possible references to the controversial ‘No Russian’ mission. Additionally, Zombies mode is making its debut in the Modern Warfare series, adding a fresh twist to the beloved game mode.

In conclusion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has generated massive excitement among fans due to its innovative changes, nostalgic features, and promising storyline. The inclusion of Zombies mode for the first time in the series further adds to the anticipation surrounding the game’s release.