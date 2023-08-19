Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Sparks Excitement Among Call of Duty Fans

Call of Duty fans are buzzing about the recent reveal of Modern Warfare 3. This latest entry in the popular franchise has generated a lot of attention, especially considering the changes that were made to the previous installment. Fans were displeased with the alterations introduced in last year’s game, and in response, the development team at Sledgehammer has decided to backtrack on many of those changes.

Modern Warfare 2, which should not be confused with the 2009 game of the same name, received significant gameplay overhauls to movement systems, the minimap, player health, and perk systems. It also removed the ability for players to vote on maps during multiplayer matches. These changes did not sit well with the dedicated fanbase, as they felt that Infinity Ward was tampering with a winning formula.

To address fan concerns and generate excitement for Modern Warfare 3, the official Call of Duty Twitter account released a thread outlining what players can expect from the upcoming game. The tweet confirmed that the new game would bring back features that were absent from Modern Warfare 2, such as map voting, a classic minimap with red dots for unsuppressed weapons, and the availability of perks at the start of each match. The tweet also mentioned a new perk called “Covert Sneakers” that enables silent movement and an increase in core health to 150 for a higher time-to-kill (TTK) experience.

While some fans expressed annoyance that these changes were necessary in the first place, many were excited about the fixes and improvements Sledgehammer has implemented. The announcement has sparked discussions on social media platforms, with some concerns raised about the heavy reliance on nostalgia in the game. However, others are eagerly anticipating the return of classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2.

As the release date of November 10th approaches, fans are hopeful that Modern Warfare 3 will recapture the magic of the earlier games in the series. Pre-orders for the game are currently available, and it remains to be seen whether this “direct sequel” will live up to expectations. It’s worth noting that support for Modern Warfare 2 will continue despite the release of the third game, as confirmed by an Activision representative.