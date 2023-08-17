Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Trailer Revealed

Activision has unveiled the trailer for this year’s installment of Call of Duty, which is a direct sequel to last year’s game. Titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the game follows the storyline of its predecessor, but introduces new features and gameplay elements.

The single-player campaign of Modern Warfare III continues the narrative of Modern Warfare II, offering players a new kind of mission called “open combat.” This innovative gameplay feature allows players to make decisions and choose different play styles, such as stealth or going in guns blazing. The missions are designed to complement the linear story missions that the Call of Duty series is known for.

Unlike previous Call of Duty releases, Modern Warfare III breaks from tradition by being a direct sequel to the previous year’s game. It picks up directly after the events of Modern Warfare II, which was developed by Infinity Ward. This year’s release is being handled by Sledgehammer Games.

In addition to the single-player campaign, Modern Warfare III also features a multiplayer mode with 16 maps at launch and additional modes, including “hardpoint,” “kill confirmed,” and a new 3v3v3 mode called “cutthroat.” The multiplayer mode is tightly connected to last year’s game, allowing players to carry forward their unlocked weapons and operator content.

Furthermore, the game includes a zombies mode developed by Treyarch, the studio known for their work on the Call of Duty franchise. This zombies mode promises to be the largest zombies map to date and offers an open world PvE survival experience with new mechanics.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. With its continuation of the gripping storyline, innovative gameplay features, and connected multiplayer experience, the game is highly anticipated by fans of the franchise.