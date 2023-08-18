Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Revealed with New Details and Screenshots

After a humorous tease and an official teaser trailer earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been fully unveiled with a trailer, new details, and screenshots. The game’s campaign picks up where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II left off and promises an open world Zombies mode set on the largest Call of Duty Zombies map. It will also feature a variety of fan favorite and new multiplayer maps.

Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PC as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebrations. This is not the first numbered sequel in the Call of Duty series, but it is the first time a sequel has released just one year after the previous installment.

The campaign of Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, which offer player choice and multiple paths within levels, departing from the linear cinematic missions typically associated with Call of Duty games. Players will have the option to play stealthily or choose their own approach.

In addition to the campaign, the game will feature all 16 launch maps from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 game, which have been updated, along with new modes. It has also been announced that content from Modern Warfare II will carry forward into Modern Warfare III, allowing players to transfer unlocked content.

Zombies mode, developed by Treyarch, will introduce the ability for players to team up with other squads for the first time. The mode will follow a Dark Aether story arc.

While no specific dates have been provided, an open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is planned for the future.