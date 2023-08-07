Call of Duty Modern Warfare III to be Released on November 10

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III is set to be released on November 10. This information was confirmed by Activision after the game was leaked online. While the teaser trailer does not reveal much, it does provide the release date.

The platforms on which the game will be available have not been announced yet. However, it is expected that it will be released on the usual platforms where Call of Duty games are typically available.

Sledgehammer Games will be taking the lead on this title, marking the first time that a Modern Warfare game is not developed by Infinity Ward. However, Infinity Ward is still assisting, as is customary for all Call of Duty studios. Sledgehammer Games has previously worked on Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as titles such as WWII and Advanced Warfare.

In addition to the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, players can also expect to see updates for Modern Warfare II and Warzone. These updates will include new content featuring celebrity operators like Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Sony has signed a deal with Microsoft to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for the next decade. This is part of the ongoing Microsoft/Activision acquisition.

With the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III just around the corner, fans of the series can look forward to another action-packed installment in one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time.