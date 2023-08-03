Call of Duty Season Five Launches with New Features

Call of Duty has introduced its fifth season, which includes a new battle pass, cosmetics in the shop, and exciting new features. One notable addition is the introduction of “tactical pets” to the game. The first tactical pet is a German Shepherd named Merlin, who is exclusively available through the new BlackCell battle pass.

Merlin is associated with a new Operator named Arthur, who carries the dog on his hip. The trailer showcases Merlin’s unique finishing move, where he can maul enemies. Activision assures players that tactical pets cannot be harmed, so there’s no need to worry about Merlin’s safety during gameplay. Merlin is usable in Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, Warzone’s battle royale, and DMZ.

In addition to tactical pets, Call of Duty has also introduced “Battle Buddies.” These virtual assistants double as announcers, with the first one named Gwen. Gwen serves as a talking gun display, announcing events such as killstreak unlocks and kills during gameplay.

Furthermore, this season introduces new Operator skins, including a Graves Operator skin based on Modern Warfare II’s antagonist. Players can also access new Operators such as Oz, Mila, and Velikan. And, as an added bonus, Snoop Dog makes an appearance.

Call of Duty Season Five is now available and is expected to continue until September 2023. With the addition of tactical pets and Battle Buddies, players can expect unique and exciting gameplay experiences.