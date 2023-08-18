Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies Mode Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release in November as a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2. The game follows Captain Price and Task Force 141 as they face off against recurring villain Vladimir Makarov, who is expanding his influence worldwide.

The campaign of Modern Warfare 3 will feature Open Combat Missions, which offer more open-ended objectives with multiple paths and approaches, allowing players to have more choice in how they tackle missions. The gameplay will adapt to different playstyles, whether players prefer stealth or run-and-gun action.

In the multiplayer mode, Activision promises a collection of maps that is one of the largest ever assembled for Call of Duty. The game will include all 16 maps from Modern Warfare 2, rebuilt with modern visuals and refinements for 6v6 play. New and returning modes, including Cutthroat, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed, will be available on these maps. Additionally, there will be three new Battle Maps and one “colossal” War map for Ground War and Invasion game modes.

Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer will introduce new features such as Tactical Stance, a toggleable ability that provides a balance between hip-fire and aiming down sights and improves mobility in close-quarter combat. Loadout options in Create-a-Class will be expanded, and players will be able to customize weapons with After-Market Parts in Gunsmith.

The game will also bring back classic features like map voting, the classic mini-map behavior showing unsuppressed fire as red dots, and an increase in core multiplayer health to 150. Players will be able to transfer most content and weapon progression from Modern Warfare 2 to the sequel.

Lastly, Modern Warfare 3 will feature a Zombies mode with an open-world PvE experience. Multiple squads can team up to fight against undead hordes in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. The mode will offer missions across different regions, increasing in difficulty and focusing on Dark Aether Zombies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on various platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Battle.Net. Two digital versions will be available for purchase: the standard edition and a Vault Edition, which includes bonus content like the Soap Operator Pack, the Nemesis Operator Pack, two weapon vaults, and access to the first post-launch season and battle pass.

