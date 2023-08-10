Call of Duty Fans Speculate on the Potential Return of Controversial Video Game Level in Modern Warfare 3

The latest trailer for Modern Warfare 3 has left the Call of Duty community buzzing with excitement. While it’s evident from the trailer that the game will feature Captain Price and his team attempting to take down franchise antagonist Vladimir Makarov, fans are now speculating about the campaign’s missions and settings.

One of the most talked-about theories revolves around a potential fresh take on “No Russian,” a highly controversial level from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. In the original mission, players were part of a mass shooting at a Russian airport. While shooting civilians was optional, the level drew global attention for its depiction of civilian deaths at the hands of terrorists.

In the new trailer, there is a brief clip showing panicked civilians in what appears to be the Verdansk Stadium. This has led fans to believe that there might be a flashback mission revealing Makarov’s involvement in the invasion of Verdansk, the setting from Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019.

The Invasion of Verdansk, which took place on March 3, 2020, served as a prelude to the war against Al-Qatala. The conflict included the Siege of Verdansk Stadium, where Al-Qatala attacked a crowd of football fans, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians. Fans speculate that Modern Warfare 3 will feature a flashback mission similar to “No Russian,” setting up Makarov as the game’s primary antagonist.

Another theory suggests that the new take on “No Russian” will be set on an airplane. In a post-credits scene from Modern Warfare 2, Makarov sends a terrorist cell to hijack a Russian airliner. This scene could be a starting point for the chaos that players will face in Modern Warfare 3.

While these theories are based on speculation, Activision’s marketing tactics suggest a deliberate attempt to generate nostalgia and excitement among fans. More details will likely be revealed during the Modern Warfare 3 event in Warzone on August 17. The game is set to release on November 10.