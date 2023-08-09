A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Trailer Reveals Antagonist Vladimir Makarov

A trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has unveiled series antagonist Vladimir Makarov and features snippets of in-game footage. The trailer, narrated by Captain Price, showcases live-action footage of Makarov getting a new tattoo, as well as brief moments of in-game action.

The trailer hints at new gameplay elements, including a swimming section set under ice where an explosion causes a vehicle to submerge, leading to potential underwater gameplay and the ability to set charges that blow up ice underneath enemies. Additionally, the trailer shows a nighttime operation in the rain, suggesting a mission to infiltrate a stone fortress. It also briefly depicts panic-stricken civilians trying to escape a building, potentially hinting at the return of the Verdansk Stadium setting.

The trailer concludes with Captain Price declaring Makarov as his next target, indicating that Modern Warfare 3 will revolve around taking down the notorious terrorist. Fans of the original Modern Warfare series will recognize Makarov as the leader of an Ultranationalist terrorist cell who orchestrated World War 3. In the rebooted Modern Warfare series, Makarov is involved in the theft and sale of ballistic missiles.

The full reveal of Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for August 17, with the game set to release on November 10. While not many details have been provided, it is confirmed that the game will reintroduce proper slide canceling and will feature an event within the battle royale game mode of Call of Duty: Warzone.

