Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remake Gets Release Date

Activision has announced that the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remake will be released on November 10th. The teaser trailer for the game features familiar characters, Captain Price and Vladimir Makarov, amidst a cosmic wilderness of glowing red waveforms. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much, it certainly hints at intense shooting action.

Sledgehammer Studios is the primary developer for this year’s installment of Call of Duty. Originally intended to be a substantial expansion for the 2022 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remake, the game is highly anticipated by fans. Data-miners have already uncovered some of the new weapons that will be included in the game, such as the Bushmaster ACR assault rifle, Heckler & Koch SL8 marksman rifle, Glock 21 pistol, Uzi Pro submachine gun, and the SVCh sniper rifle. Additionally, a long-range acoustic device known as the AeroVironment Switchblade has been revealed as a killstreak.

In a move that may stir up controversy among fans, slide-cancelling, the ability to cancel a slide animation to reset sprint and preserve momentum, is expected to return. It was removed in the 2019 installment of Modern Warfare, and its restoration is likely to divide opinions among players.

More news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remake can be expected within the battle royale mode, Warzone 2. Activision’s blog from July announced a limited-time event in Warzone where players can drop in to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023. Players will join the ranks of Shadow Company to face off against the Konni forces and eliminate the chemical weapon threat.

In his review, Ed Thorn (aka, Ed Prime) described the Modern Warfare 2 remake as a mix of the spectacular and the middling. However, he praised the multiplayer, calling it “slick shooting that rarely misfires.”

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise can look forward to the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remake on November 10th, and more updates are on the horizon.