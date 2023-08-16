Unearthing New Information on Modern Warfare 3: Zombies Mode and Classic Maps Remakes

Call of Duty fans have made an exciting discovery regarding Modern Warfare 3 through a secret mobile number. They have confirmed the inclusion of a Zombies mode and remakes of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. YouTuber MrDalekJD shared via Twitter that texting the word “zombies” to the number shown in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal trailer triggers a response with a zombie emoji, as well as a link to a zombie audio file on Activision’s website.

Modern Warfare 3 is the first game in the Modern Warfare series to introduce a Zombies mode. Previously, developer Infinity Ward has focused on the Spec Ops mode for player versus environment (PvE) gameplay, leaving Zombies to Treyarch’s Black Ops sub-brand. However, with the merging of Call of Duty sub-brands in the post-Warzone era, Activision-owned developers, including Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games leading Modern Warfare 3, now collaborate on each mainline Call of Duty game.

Zombies fans are eagerly anticipating how the mode will work in Modern Warfare 3 and are hoping for a return to the classic round-based Zombies experience. Additionally, the same phone number has been used to confirm the return of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps in Modern Warfare 3. The number responds with map icons when messaged with the names of the 16 original Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps developed by Infinity Ward. Other map names either receive no response or an “End Transmission” message.

This inclusion of Modern Warfare 2 maps in Modern Warfare 3 will surely be well-received by Call of Duty fans who consider these maps to be among the best in the franchise’s history. Maps such as Terminal, Afghan, Highrise, and Rust, which debuted in Modern Warfare 2, have attained legendary status among fans.

In addition to the Zombies mode and classic maps, Modern Warfare 3 also brings back Call of Duty’s classic minimap, slide cancelling, and features the return of the series’ antagonist, Makarov.

The official in-Warzone reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for August 17th, where many of the teased details from Activision are expected to be confirmed. The game itself will be released on November 10th. While waiting for further updates, fans can explore the No Russian fan theories sparked by the Modern Warfare 3 trailer.