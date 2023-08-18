Controversial “No Russian” Mission Returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and it looks like the game is going to stir up some controversy once again over its connection to the infamous “No Russian” mission from 2009’s Modern Warfare II.

In the 2009 game, players were faced with a mission in which villain Vladimir Makarov leads a massacre in an airport, opening fire on everyone in sight. The mission generated a lot of controversy at the time, and now with Makarov returning in Modern Warfare III, it seems history is repeating itself.

The recent trailer for Modern Warfare III showcased the return of the “No Russian” mission. The trailer depicts a post-credits scene from Modern Warfare II, in which an unidentified person receives a text from “M,” presumably Makarov, asking if they are ready to carry out a mission. The response, “No Russian,” suggests that this mission will also involve extreme violence.

Interestingly, there are fan theories that Makarov may have been involved in the invasion and destruction of Verdansk, leading to the crash of a plane into Verdansk stadium. This speculation suggests that such events may be revealed in Modern Warfare III through a flashback.

The “No Russian” mission was highly polarizing among fans and even within the development team at Infinity Ward. It was criticized for its depiction of extreme violence and its insensitivity given the real-life occurrences of mass shootings. Players of the 2009 game and its remaster were given the option to skip the mission due to its offensive content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare II, and it will likely provide further insight into the storyline and the consequences of the “No Russian” mission. For more information, you can read up on what’s new in Modern Warfare III and how to preorder the game.