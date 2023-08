Activision has officially announced the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Following a series of leaks, the teaser trailer for the game has been released. While the trailer does not provide many details about the game itself, it is widely expected to be a remake of the 2011 game with the same name.

The game is set to be released on November 10, 2023. Fans of the long-running shooter series can anticipate more information about the game in the near future.