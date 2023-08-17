Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: A Direct Sequel with New Features and Maps

Activision has unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as a direct sequel to 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The game promises several exciting additions to the franchise, including the return of Zombies, classic maps, and a compelling campaign.

The newly introduced Zombies mode in Modern Warfare III offers an “all-new open world” experience. Players can team up to combat hordes of Zombies on the largest Call of Duty Zombies maps ever. This mode introduces new mechanics and promises battles against some of the largest enemies in Call of Duty history.

Modern Warfare III’s campaign follows the events of Modern Warfare II and brings back Vladimir Makarov as the villain. The campaign aims to provide player choice through “Open Combat Missions,” allowing players to make decisions and complete objectives in various ways. These missions will offer additional paths and choices, providing a more immersive and dynamic gameplay experience.

Activision has also modernized all 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. These maps will feature new modes and gameplay features. Additionally, the game will include over 12 new core 6v6 maps in its post-launch roadmap, featuring modes such as Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and the new 3v3v3 Cutthroat Mode.

An open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available for free on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with dates to be announced. Players who pre-order the game will have early access to the campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released globally on November 10th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

(Note: The rewritten content has been revised for clarity, coherence, and adherence to word count limitations.)