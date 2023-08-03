Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leak Reveals Reveal Date, Weapons, and Key Art for 2023’s Game

The highly anticipated game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, has once again been leaked, and this time Activision is joining in on the joke. The leaked information reportedly includes the reveal date, weapons, and key art for the upcoming 2023 Call of Duty game.

According to reports, the full reveal date is set for August 17, but a tweet from the official Call of Duty account suggests that a tease will be coming even earlier. Activision responded to the leak by tweeting its own “key art” in a humorous manner, sharing a Microsoft Paint drawing of a Call of Duty cover.

In addition to the leaked key art, a list of weapons has also surfaced through a datamine. Some of the weapons revealed include the Bushmaster ACR in 5.56 assault rifle, Heckler & Koch SL8 marksman rifle, Glock 21 pistol, Uzi Pro submachine gun, SVCh sniper rifle, and more. The leak also mentioned the inclusion of the long-range acoustic device killstreak and the AeroVironment Switchblade.

While leaks have already given players a glimpse of the game, the official reveal of Modern Warfare 3 is expected to take place within the popular battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone. A limited-time event will be held in Warzone, allowing players to experience the worldwide reveal for the call of Duty 2023.

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise are eagerly awaiting the official reveal of Modern Warfare 3 and are excited to see what the game has in store. With the leaks creating even more anticipation, it seems that the upcoming release will be a highly anticipated event.