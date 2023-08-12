CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 12, 2023
As the current console cycle progresses, many studios are leaving the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 behind. However, Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (MW3) will be playable on the last-gen consoles.

The confusion surrounding this announcement began when a Call of Duty content creator called TheGamingRevolution tweeted a picture from the Microsoft store showing that MW3 would only be playable on the Xbox Series X|S. This created confusion because just a few days earlier, PlayStation posted an MW3 trailer on its YouTube channel titled “Modern Warfare III – is Coming | PS5 & PS4 Games”.

According to an IGN report, the Xbox website has since been updated to clarify that MW3 will indeed be playable on the Xbox One. Additionally, it has been confirmed that MW3 will also be playable on the PlayStation 4 when it launches later this year.

Not much is known about MW3 at this time, but it has been revealed that players will face off against the villain Makarov, who will bring a sense of nostalgia to the game. The official reveal of MW3 will take place in a Warzone event on August 17.

