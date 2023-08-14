Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Confirmed as a Premium Release

Activision has confirmed that this year’s installment of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare III, will be a premium release, costing $70 for the standard edition. The company dispelled speculation about the game being a lower-priced title and reassured fans that it will be a full, premium experience.

Modern Warfare III is the direct sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare II and is expected to feature a campaign, multiplayer mode, and Zombies. The full reveal of the game will take place on August 17 inside Warzone, and players can participate in an in-game event to earn special items and rewards.

Alongside the standard edition, Activision will also release a Vault Edition of Modern Warfare III. Historically, this edition has offered additional digital extras and is priced around $100.

The game is scheduled to launch on November 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There are rumors of a beta version being in development, with PlayStation consoles potentially getting early access.

As of now, there is no upgrade price for previous versions of the game, and Modern Warfare III is not an expansion; it is a standalone premium release.

Fans of the franchise can eagerly anticipate more details about Modern Warfare III in the coming days. Stay tuned to GameSpot for updates on the game’s features and gameplay.

