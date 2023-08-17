Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Set to Release with Exciting Features

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is all set to release on November 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Publisher Activision has promised an exciting new campaign, numerous multiplayer maps, and the largest Zombies map ever for this latest installment in the popular FPS franchise.

The game will be available in two separate editions that can be preordered now on all platforms. The Standard Edition includes just the core game and the preorder bonuses. If you want additional content, you can grab the digital-only Vault Edition, which comes with the game, preorder bonuses, and exclusive extras.

The Vault Edition includes the Nemesis Operator Pack, which offers four operator skins: Marakov, Warden, Price, and Ghost. It also includes two weapon vaults and BlackCell, which provides access to the Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP, and more for one season.

For those who preorder at GameStop, a free steelbook case will be included with the purchase. Regardless of where the game is preordered, players will receive early access to the Open Beta and the ability to play the Campaign up to a week early (for digital editions only). Additionally, the Soap Operator Pack will be immediately available for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Call of Duty fans can look forward to an action-packed experience with the release of Modern Warfare 3. Whether you opt for the Standard Edition or the Vault Edition, there are plenty of exciting features and bonuses for players to enjoy.